Iowa vs. Utah State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) face the Utah State Aggies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 23.5 points. The over/under is 43 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Utah State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-23.5)
|43
|-2500
|+1100
|DraftKings
|Iowa (-23.5)
|43.5
|-2100
|+1100
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-23.5)
|43.5
|-3000
|+1200
|PointsBet
|Iowa (-23.5)
|-
|-2500
|+1100
|Tipico
|Iowa (-23.5)
|-
|-3000
|+1000
Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Iowa put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Hawkeyes were favored by 23.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
- Utah State won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- The Aggies covered the spread once when an underdog by 23.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
