Iowa vs. Utah State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Utah State Aggies (0-0) will look to upset the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 23 points. The over/under in this contest is 43 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup.
Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Utah State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-23)
|43
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Iowa (-23.5)
|43
|-1800
|+1000
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-23.5)
|42.5
|-2800
|+1160
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|Iowa (-23.5)
|-
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Iowa (-24)
|-
|-3500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Iowa covered eight times in 13 games with a spread last season.
- The Hawkeyes were favored by 23 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
- Utah State went 4-9-0 ATS last season.
- The Aggies covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23-point underdogs.
Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.