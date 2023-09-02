The Utah State Aggies (0-0) will look to upset the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 23.5 points. The over/under is set at 43 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Utah State matchup.

Iowa vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Iowa won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Hawkeyes covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

Utah State covered four times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.

The Aggies covered the spread once when an underdog by 23.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big Ten +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

