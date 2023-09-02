The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Tennessee State Tigers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame has been firing on all cylinders this year, ranking 12th-best in total offense (444 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (169 yards allowed per game). Tennessee State was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 24th-worst with 315 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 56th in the FCS (363.4 yards allowed per game).

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics (2022)

Notre Dame Tennessee State 396.2 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315 (100th) 329.5 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.4 (46th) 189 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.5 (83rd) 207.2 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.5 (93rd) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 251 yards (251 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 82.6% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 95 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on two catches for 26 yards (26 per game).

Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball four times for 40 yards (40 per game).

Jaden Greathouse's 68 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted three times and has totaled three receptions and two touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has hauled in four receptions totaling 63 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Deion Colzie's three grabs have yielded 45 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders (2022)

Draylen Ellis averaged 164.2 pass yards per outing and tossed eight touchdowns last season.

Jalen Rouse compiled 613 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Devon Starling rushed for 540 yards and one touchdown last season. He also averaged 20.1 receiving yards per game.

JJ Holloman averaged 32.1 receiving yards and racked up one receiving touchdown over the course of the 2022 season.

Chevalier Brenson averaged 29.9 receiving yards on 2.6 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

