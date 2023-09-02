The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) in a Big Ten battle.

Ohio State surged on both offense and defense last season, ranking second-best in scoring offense (44.2 points per game) and 24th-best in scoring defense (21 points allowed per game). Indiana had the 99th-ranked scoring offense last season (23.3 points per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking 14th-worst with 33.9 points allowed per game.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Ohio State vs. Indiana Key Statistics (2022)

Ohio State Indiana 490.7 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.3 (113th) 321.5 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.3 (107th) 192.4 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.8 (113th) 298.3 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.4 (86th) 10 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year C.J. Stroud recorded 3,688 passing yards (283.7 per game), a 66.3% completion percentage, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Last year Miyan Williams took 128 carries for 825 yards (63.5 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.

TreVeyon Henderson churned out 571 yards on 107 carries (43.9 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Marvin Harrison Jr. grabbed 77 passes (on 120 targets) for 1,263 yards (97.2 per game). He also found the end zone 14 times.

Emeka Egbuka produced last season, catching 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 88.5 receiving yards per game.

Julian Fleming hauled in 34 passes for 533 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 41 yards per game last year.

Indiana Stats Leaders (2022)

Connor Bazelak threw for 2,312 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Shaun Shivers tallied 592 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Josh Henderson ran for four rushing touchdowns and 398 yards a year ago. Josh Henderson also was effective as a receiver, tallying 24 receptions for 274 yards with four touchdowns.

Cam Camper averaged 47.4 receiving yards and racked up two receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Emery Simmons caught 37 passes last season on his way to 408 yards and one receiving touchdown.

