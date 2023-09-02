The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) visit the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Penn State ranked 34th in total offense this year (433.6 yards per game), but it thrived on defense, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 433.6 yards allowed per game. Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 18th-worst in the FBS last season (32.9 points allowed per game), West Virginia played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 49th in the FBS by putting up 30.6 points per game.

Penn State vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: NBC

Venue: Beaver Stadium

Penn State vs. West Virginia Key Statistics (2022)

Penn State West Virginia 433.6 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.2 (74th) 323.5 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.3 (76th) 181.1 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.5 (52nd) 252.5 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.7 (70th) 14 (26th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 26 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (127th)

Penn State Stats Leaders (2022)

Sean Clifford had a passing stat line last year of 2,822 yards with a 64.4% completion rate (226-for-351), 24 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 217.1 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 70 carries for 185 yards and five TDs.

Nicholas Singleton racked up 1,052 rushing yards (80.9 per game) and 12 touchdowns last year.

Kaytron Allen collected 867 rushing yards on 167 carries and 10 touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Parker Washington grabbed 46 passes (on 65 targets) for 611 yards (47 per game). He also found the end zone two times.

Mitchell Tinsley produced last season, catching 51 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 44.4 receiving yards per game.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's stat line last season: 389 receiving yards, 24 catches, four touchdowns, on 43 targets.

West Virginia Stats Leaders (2022)

JT Daniels threw for 2,097 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Tony Mathis averaged 46.8 rushing yards and accumulated five rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson rushed for 526 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Sam James averaged 62.1 receiving yards and collected six receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught 62 passes last season on his way to 675 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Kaden Prather averaged 41.8 receiving yards per game on 7.1 targets per game a season ago.

