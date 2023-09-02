On Saturday, Royce Lewis (.659 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has five doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while batting .305.

Lewis has gotten a hit in 29 of 41 games this year (70.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (24.4%).

He has hit a home run in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 41), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has driven home a run in 17 games this season (41.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 18 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 16 .267 AVG .359 .333 OBP .379 .511 SLG .516 10 XBH 4 6 HR 3 17 RBI 12 25/8 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings