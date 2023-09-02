The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) host the Rice Owls (0-0) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Texas put up 429.4 yards per game on offense last season (35th in the FBS), and it surrendered 368.5 yards per game (54th) on defense. Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 13th-worst in the FBS last season (34.2 points allowed per game), Rice played better offensively, ranking 84th in the FBS by totaling 25.2 points per game.

We give more details below, including how to watch this matchup on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Texas vs. Rice Key Statistics (2022)

Texas Rice 429.4 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.2 (70th) 368.5 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.4 (85th) 188 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.3 (81st) 241.4 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.9 (65th) 12 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 32 (131st) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Texas Stats Leaders (2022)

Quinn Ewers had a passing stat line last season of 2,177 yards with a 58.1% completion rate (172-for-296), 15 touchdowns, six interceptions, and an average of 167.5 yards per game.

Last season Bijan Robinson took 258 rushing attempts for 1,578 yards (121.4 per game) and scored 18 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 19 passes for 314 yards (24.2 per game) and scored two TDs.

Roschon Johnson ran for 554 yards on 93 carries (42.6 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last year.

Xavier Worthy collected 60 receptions for 760 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He was targeted 111 times, and averaged 58.5 yards per game.

Jordan Whittington produced last season, catching 50 passes for 652 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 50.2 receiving yards per game.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' stat line last year: 613 receiving yards, 54 catches, five touchdowns, on 73 targets.

Rice Stats Leaders (2022)

TJ McMahon threw for 2,102 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, collecting three touchdowns while racking up 154 yards.

Cameron Montgomery racked up 43.2 yards per game last season.

Juma Otoviano rushed for 403 yards and one touchdown last season.

Bradley Rozner averaged 67.4 receiving yards and collected 10 receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Luke McCaffrey caught 58 passes last season on his way to 723 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Isaiah Esdale caught 42 passes on his way to 544 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Rice gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.