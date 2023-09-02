Saturday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (75-59) against the Minnesota Twins (70-65) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 2.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 3.50 ERA).

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (39.5%) in those games.

Minnesota has a mark of 1-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (608 total), Minnesota is the 16th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Twins have the seventh-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

Twins Schedule