The Texas Rangers host the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Marcus Semien and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 103 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He has a .222/.304/.390 slash line so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 0-for-4 2 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Montgomery Stats

The Rangers' Jordan Montgomery (8-10) will make his 27th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 26 starts this season.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.201), and 32nd in K/9 (8.2).

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Aug. 27 5.1 4 3 3 4 2 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 8.0 4 0 0 6 1 vs. Angels Aug. 15 6.0 6 1 1 9 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 6.0 7 2 2 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 6.0 6 2 2 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Montgomery's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has 152 hits with 32 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 60 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.346/.453 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 35 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 81 RBI (125 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .342/.407/.652 so far this year.

Seager brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Aug. 27 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.