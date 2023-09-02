The No. 10 Washington Huskies (0-0) play the Boise State Broncos (0-0) at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

On offense, Washington was a top-25 unit last season, ranking seventh-best in the FBS by totaling 39.7 points per game. It ranked 58th on defense (25.8 points allowed per game). On the defensive side of the ball, Boise State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking seventh-best by surrendering only 292.4 yards per game. It ranked 70th on offense (385.6 yards per game).

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Washington vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Washington vs. Boise State Key Statistics (2022)

Washington Boise State 515.8 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.6 (46th) 372.7 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.4 (15th) 146 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.4 (29th) 369.8 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.2 (111th) 11 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 12 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Washington Stats Leaders (2022)

Michael Penix Jr.'s previous season stat line: 4,641 passing yards (357 per game), 362-for-554 (65.3%), 31 touchdowns and eight picks.

Wayne Taulapapa picked up 887 rushing yards (68.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns last year. In the receiving game, he made 24 catches for 225 yards and one score.

Cameron Davis ran for 522 yards on 107 carries (40.2 yards per game), with 13 rushing touchdowns last year.

Rome Odunze hauled in 75 catches for 1,145 yards (88.1 per game) while being targeted 115 times. He also scored seven touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan produced last year, catching 79 passes for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 84.5 receiving yards per game.

Ja'Lynn Polk reeled in 41 passes on 66 targets for 694 yards and six touchdowns, compiling 53.4 receiving yards per game.

Boise State Stats Leaders (2022)

Taylen Green completed 61% of his passes to throw for 2,023 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He also helped with his legs, accumulating 10 touchdowns while racking up 581 yards.

George Holani racked up 10 rushing touchdowns on 82.6 yards per game last season.

Ashton Jeanty ran for seven touchdowns on 826 yards a year ago.

LaTrell Caples averaged 39.3 receiving yards and grabbed four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Billy Bowens hauled in four touchdowns and had 462 receiving yards (33 ypg) in 2022.

Stefan Cobbs played his way to two receiving touchdowns and 396 receiving yards (28.3 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Washington or Boise State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.