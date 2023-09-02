The Buffalo Bulls (0-0) visit the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Wisconsin ranked 91st in total offense this season (363.6 yards per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 363.6 yards allowed per game. Buffalo put up 377.2 yards per game on offense last season (75th in the FBS), and it surrendered 395.3 yards per game (79th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Key Statistics (2022)

Wisconsin Buffalo 363.6 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.2 (68th) 303.5 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.3 (88th) 179.8 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.9 (79th) 183.8 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.3 (62nd) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 26 (7th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Graham Mertz had 2,136 passing yards (164.3 per game), a 57.1% completion percentage, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Braelon Allen picked up 1,237 rushing yards (95.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns last season.

Chez Mellusi churned out 473 yards on 112 carries (36.4 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

Chimere Dike hauled in 47 catches for 689 yards (53 per game) while being targeted 75 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Skyler Bell produced last season, grabbing 30 passes for 444 yards and five touchdowns. He collected 34.2 receiving yards per game.

Keontez Lewis grabbed 20 passes on 47 targets for 313 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 24.1 receiving yards per game.

Buffalo Stats Leaders (2022)

Cole Snyder threw for 3,030 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, accumulating four touchdowns while racking up 146 yards.

Mike Washington compiled 625 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Ron Cook Jr. rushed for 600 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game.

Justin Marshall averaged 64.4 receiving yards and collected nine receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Quian Williams averaged 57.2 receiving yards on 7.6 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Jamari Gassett played his way to two receiving touchdowns and 347 receiving yards (26.7 ypg) last season.

