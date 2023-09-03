Jorge Polanco and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .258 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Polanco has gotten a hit in 45 of 62 games this season (72.6%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (21.0%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (17.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (35.5%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (19.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 23 games this season (37.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .281 AVG .229 .352 OBP .314 .547 SLG .352 18 XBH 7 8 HR 3 27 RBI 11 36/14 K/BB 28/12 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings