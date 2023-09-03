On Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Target Center, the Phoenix Mercury (9-27) will be attempting to snap a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Minnesota Lynx (18-19). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Mercury matchup.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Lynx have won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Mercury have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 22 times.

Phoenix is 6-9 ATS this year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 21 out of 37 times this season.

The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 35 times this season.

