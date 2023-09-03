The Phoenix Mercury (9-27) will attempt to snap a seven-game losing stretch when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Target Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.

There is no line set for the game.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

Lynx vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 84 Mercury 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-6)

Minnesota (-6) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Lynx vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota has 18 wins in 36 games against the spread this year.

Minnesota has played 36 games this season, and 20 of them have hit the over.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx's offense, which ranks ninth in the league with 79.7 points per game, has performed better than their second-worst defense (85.1 points allowed per game).

Minnesota is averaging 33.9 rebounds per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 34.9 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Lynx are averaging 13.4 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 12.6 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Lynx, who rank eighth in the league with 6.7 threes per game, are shooting just 32.3% from downtown, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

The Lynx rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in threes allowed per game with 9 (dead last), and they rank eighth in the league with a 35.3% three-point percentage allowed to opponents.

In terms of shot breakdown, Minnesota has taken 69.1% two-pointers (accounting for 77.0% of the team's baskets) and 30.9% from beyond the arc (23.0%).

