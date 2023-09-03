Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .297 with five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks.

In 29 of 42 games this year (69.0%) Lewis has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.4%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).

Lewis has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (40.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (14.3%).

He has scored in 19 games this year (45.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 17 .267 AVG .338 .333 OBP .366 .511 SLG .485 10 XBH 4 6 HR 3 17 RBI 12 25/8 K/BB 16/2 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings