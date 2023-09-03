A pair of hot hitters, Marcus Semien and Carlos Correa, will be on display when the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The Twins are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rangers (-145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -145 +120 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Twins and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (40.9%) in those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 8-11, a 42.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 136 games with a total this season.

The Twins are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-29 31-36 30-27 41-37 53-49 18-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.