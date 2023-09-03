Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Sunday at Globe Life Field against Jon Gray, who will start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 191 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Fueled by 434 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins' .239 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Minnesota ranks 15th in the majors with 617 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.3 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.203 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-7) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Maeda has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Guardians W 10-6 Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers W 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers W 9-7 Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers - Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel - 9/9/2023 Mets - Home Kenta Maeda Kodai Senga

