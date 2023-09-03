How to Watch the Twins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Sunday at Globe Life Field against Jon Gray, who will start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 191 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Fueled by 434 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins' .239 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Minnesota ranks 15th in the majors with 617 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.3 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
- Twins pitchers have a 1.203 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-7) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Maeda has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Xzavion Curry
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/1/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|9/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-7
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Jon Gray
|9/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|9/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|-
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Kodai Senga
