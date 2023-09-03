When the Texas Rangers (75-60) go head to head against the Minnesota Twins (71-65) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, September 3 at 2:35 PM ET, Adolis Garcia will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Twins have +120 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Twins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.69 ERA)

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 53 out of the 90 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 33-24 record (winning 57.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Rangers went 3-4 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been victorious in 18, or 40.9%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Twins have won eight of 19 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+310) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

