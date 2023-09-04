Matt Wallner vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .224 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 44.0% of his 50 games this season, Wallner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.0% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has driven home a run in 12 games this season (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 23 games this season (46.0%), including five multi-run games (10.0%).
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|20
|.287
|AVG
|.133
|.410
|OBP
|.257
|.609
|SLG
|.300
|13
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|6
|34/9
|K/BB
|21/7
|2
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Giolito makes the start for the Guardians, his 28th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.45 ERA ranks 41st, 1.275 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th.
