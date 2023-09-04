Monday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (66-71) versus the Minnesota Twins (71-66) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on September 4.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (9-7, 3.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Lucas Giolito (7-11, 4.45 ERA).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 53 out of the 90 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 31-27, a 53.4% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 15th in the majors with 622 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule