When the Minnesota Twins (71-66) match up with the Cleveland Guardians (66-71) at Progressive Field on Monday, September 4 at 6:10 PM ET, Pablo Lopez will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 196).

The favored Twins have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +115. The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (9-7, 3.72 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CLE (7-11, 4.45 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 90 games this season and won 53 (58.9%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Twins have a 31-27 record (winning 53.4% of their games).

Minnesota has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have a mark of 13-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+170) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Willi Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+175)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

