Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.309), slugging percentage (.400) and total hits (110) this season.

Correa enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .364 with one homer.

Correa has had a hit in 82 of 123 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 23 times (18.7%).

He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.5% of his games this year, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38.2% of his games this year (47 of 123), he has scored, and in seven of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 65 .211 AVG .247 .295 OBP .322 .345 SLG .447 18 XBH 27 5 HR 12 27 RBI 34 60/26 K/BB 62/27 0 SB 0

