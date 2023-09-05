On Tuesday, Jorge Polanco (hitting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .265.

In 46 of 64 games this year (71.9%) Polanco has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Polanco has an RBI in 23 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (39.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .281 AVG .245 .352 OBP .346 .547 SLG .391 18 XBH 8 8 HR 4 27 RBI 13 36/14 K/BB 29/16 2 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings