The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner, who went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-6 with a home run) in his previous game against the Guardians.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .235 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Wallner has gotten a hit in 23 of 51 games this year (45.1%), including nine multi-hit games (17.6%).

He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (25.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (19.6%).

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (47.1%), including six games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 21 .287 AVG .167 .410 OBP .276 .609 SLG .364 13 XBH 5 7 HR 4 20 RBI 9 34/9 K/BB 22/7 2 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings