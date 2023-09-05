Max Kepler vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on September 5 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .251.
- Kepler has had a hit in 60 of 106 games this year (56.6%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.4%).
- Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 21 of them (19.8%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has driven home a run in 37 games this season (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 37.7% of his games this year (40 of 106), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|57
|.281
|AVG
|.224
|.346
|OBP
|.296
|.520
|SLG
|.438
|21
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|26
|43/17
|K/BB
|44/17
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
