Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins square off against the Cleveland Guardians and starter Tanner Bibee on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Twins (-115). The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -115 -105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. For three games in a row, Minnesota and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks in that stretch being 8.7 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins are 54-37 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.3% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 54-37 (59.3%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 68 times this season for a 68-63-7 record against the over/under.

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-29 32-37 30-28 42-37 54-50 18-15

