You can find player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Jose Ramirez and others on the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians prior to their matchup at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Progressive Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (7-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 28th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.87), 19th in WHIP (1.159), and 25th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 30 7.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 25 7.0 6 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 6.2 4 4 4 7 3 at Phillies Aug. 13 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Tigers Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 2 10 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has 110 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 53 walks and 61 RBI.

He's slashed .230/.309/.400 so far this season.

Correa has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a home run and four RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Rangers Sep. 3 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 91 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 34 walks and 51 RBI.

He's slashing .251/.319/.477 so far this season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 139 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 61 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .270/.345/.472 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 4 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rays Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 149 hits with 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 54 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .271/.337/.375 slash line so far this season.

Kwan enters this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .298 with two doubles, two walks and five RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Twins Aug. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.