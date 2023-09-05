Twins vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 5
The Minnesota Twins (72-66) will look to Royce Lewis, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Cleveland Guardians (66-72) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Progressive Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (7-6) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (10-3) will take the ball for the Guardians.
Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (7-6, 2.87 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (10-3, 3.03 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray
- Gray (7-6) will take the mound for the Twins, his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.87 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 27 games.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Gray has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 27 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
Sonny Gray vs. Guardians
- The Guardians have scored 563 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 105 home runs, 30th in the league.
- The right-hander has faced the Guardians three times this season, allowing them to go 17-for-71 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI in 18 2/3 innings.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
- Bibee is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Bibee will try to continue a 14-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).
- In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
Tanner Bibee vs. Twins
- He will take the mound against a Twins team that is batting .242 as a unit (21st in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .425 (10th in the league) with 198 total home runs (fourth in MLB action).
- Bibee has a 4.5 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP against the Twins this season in 10 innings pitched, allowing a .256 batting average over two appearances.
