Willi Castro vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .245.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 51 of 91 games this year (56.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He has homered in four games this season (4.4%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.2% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|50
|.235
|AVG
|.252
|.321
|OBP
|.328
|.420
|SLG
|.337
|14
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|12
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|13
|SB
|14
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bibee (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
