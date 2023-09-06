On Wednesday, Jorge Polanco (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .264 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 30 walks.

Polanco has gotten a hit in 47 of 65 games this season (72.3%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (21.5%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (18.5%), homering in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 24 games this season (36.9%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 25 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .281 AVG .246 .352 OBP .341 .547 SLG .395 18 XBH 9 8 HR 4 27 RBI 14 36/14 K/BB 30/16 2 SB 2

