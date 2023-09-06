Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

  • Lewis is batting .318 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
  • Lewis has picked up a hit in 71.1% of his 45 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.7% of them.
  • He has homered in 11 games this year (24.4%), homering in 6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lewis has driven in a run in 19 games this year (42.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 22 games this season (48.9%), including six multi-run games (13.3%).

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 20
.267 AVG .375
.333 OBP .412
.511 SLG .575
10 XBH 6
6 HR 5
17 RBI 22
25/8 K/BB 18/4
2 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Guardians will send Williams (1-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Minnesota Twins, when he went one scoreless inning without allowing a hit.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
