On Wednesday, Ryan Jeffers (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is batting .271 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Jeffers has picked up a hit in 45 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (11.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 27.6% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 29 games this season (38.2%), including six multi-run games (7.9%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 38
.296 AVG .250
.392 OBP .349
.528 SLG .414
12 XBH 13
6 HR 4
13 RBI 20
39/12 K/BB 43/15
1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Minnesota Twins, when he went one scoreless inning without giving up a hit.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
