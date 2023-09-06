Twins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 6
Wednesday's game features the Cleveland Guardians (66-73) and the Minnesota Twins (73-66) clashing at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 6.
The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (10-8, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Gavin Williams (1-5, 3.46 ERA).
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have won 55, or 59.8%, of the 92 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 36-28 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 650 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 1
|@ Rangers
|W 5-1
|Joe Ryan vs Max Scherzer
|September 2
|@ Rangers
|W 9-7
|Dallas Keuchel vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 3
|@ Rangers
|L 6-5
|Kenta Maeda vs Jon Gray
|September 4
|@ Guardians
|W 20-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|September 5
|@ Guardians
|W 8-3
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Bibee
|September 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Gavin Williams
|September 8
|Mets
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Kodai Senga
|September 9
|Mets
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs David Peterson
|September 10
|Mets
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Tylor Megill
|September 11
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 12
|Rays
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Zack Littell
