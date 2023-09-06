Twins vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 6
The Minnesota Twins (73-66) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Cleveland Guardians (66-73), at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (10-8) for the Twins and Gavin Williams (1-5) for the Guardians.
Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (10-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-5, 3.46 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan
- Ryan (10-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, a 6.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.117 in 24 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start 13 times in 24 starts this season.
- Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 24 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Joe Ryan vs. Guardians
- The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .248 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 27th in the league (.379) and 106 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Guardians to go 10-for-47 with two doubles and four RBI in 12 2/3 innings this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams
- Williams (1-5) takes the mound first for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Minnesota Twins without surrendering a hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
- Williams has collected two quality starts this season.
- Williams has nine starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.
- In four of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Gavin Williams vs. Twins
- He will take the mound against a Twins offense that ranks 21st in the league with 1142 total hits (on a .242 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .426 (10th in the league) with 199 total home runs (fifth in MLB play).
- Williams has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Twins this season.
