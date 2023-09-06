The Minnesota Twins (73-66) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Cleveland Guardians (66-73), at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (10-8) for the Twins and Gavin Williams (1-5) for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (10-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-5, 3.46 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (10-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, a 6.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.117 in 24 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 24 starts this season.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 24 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Joe Ryan vs. Guardians

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .248 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 27th in the league (.379) and 106 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Guardians to go 10-for-47 with two doubles and four RBI in 12 2/3 innings this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams (1-5) takes the mound first for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Minnesota Twins without surrendering a hit.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.

Williams has collected two quality starts this season.

Williams has nine starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Gavin Williams vs. Twins

He will take the mound against a Twins offense that ranks 21st in the league with 1142 total hits (on a .242 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .426 (10th in the league) with 199 total home runs (fifth in MLB play).

Williams has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Twins this season.

