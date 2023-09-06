Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .248.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 52 of 92 games this season (56.5%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (18.5%).
  • In 4.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Castro has driven in a run in 22 games this season (23.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 51
.235 AVG .257
.321 OBP .332
.420 SLG .347
14 XBH 10
3 HR 2
15 RBI 12
34/12 K/BB 45/13
13 SB 14

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Guardians will send Williams (1-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the right-hander went one scoreless inning against the Minnesota Twins without surrendering a hit.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.