Alexander Mattison, who is currently the 34th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (100th overall), tallied 73.4 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 46th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Minnesota Vikings RB.

Alexander Mattison Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 73.40 157.72 - Overall Rank 179 60 100 Position Rank 45 20 34

Alexander Mattison 2022 Stats

Mattison, as a rusher, ran for 283 yards on 74 carries (16.6 yards per game) and five rushing TDs a year ago.

Mattison picked up 18.0 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 54 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last season, in Week 18 versus the Chicago Bears.

Mattison accumulated -0.1 fantasy points -- 2 carries, -1 yards -- in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Alexander Mattison 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 3.6 8 36 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 1.4 2 8 0 0 Week 3 Lions 10.4 7 28 1 0 Week 4 @Saints 7.8 3 3 0 1 Week 5 Bears 4.0 9 19 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 0.3 1 3 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 10.0 5 40 1 0 Week 9 @Commanders 0.1 2 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1.9 3 11 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.8 2 0 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 1.1 3 11 0 0 Week 13 Jets 7.8 3 14 1 0 Week 14 @Lions -0.1 2 -1 0 0 Week 15 Colts 0.1 2 1 0 0 Week 16 Giants 1.7 4 17 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 4.5 8 38 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 18.0 10 54 2 0 Wild Card Giants 0.2 0 0 0 0

