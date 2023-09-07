After producing 240.6 fantasy points last season (first among WRs), Justin Jefferson has an ADP of second overall (first at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Justin Jefferson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 240.66 206.65 - Overall Rank 17 34 2 Position Rank 1 1 1

Justin Jefferson 2022 Stats

Jefferson averaged 106.4 receiving yards on 7.5 receptions per game last season while producing eight receiving touchdowns.

Jefferson picked up 30.4 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 184 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 1 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 3 versus the Detroit Lions, Jefferson finished with a season-low 1.4 fantasy points, via this stat line: three receptions, 14 yards, on six targets.

Justin Jefferson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 30.4 11 9 184 2 Week 2 @Eagles 4.8 12 6 48 0 Week 3 Lions 1.4 6 3 14 0 Week 4 @Saints 21.0 13 10 147 0 Week 5 Bears 18.3 13 12 154 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 10.7 8 6 107 0 Week 8 Cardinals 9.8 8 6 98 0 Week 9 @Commanders 18.5 13 7 115 1 Week 10 @Bills 25.3 16 10 193 1 Week 11 Cowboys 3.3 5 3 33 0 Week 12 Patriots 20.3 11 9 139 1 Week 13 Jets 11.6 11 7 45 1 Week 14 @Lions 22.3 15 11 223 0 Week 15 Colts 18.3 16 12 123 1 Week 16 Giants 19.3 16 12 133 1 Week 17 @Packers 1.5 5 1 15 0 Week 18 @Bears 3.8 5 4 38 0 Wild Card Giants 4.6 9 7 47 0

