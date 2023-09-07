Currently the fourth tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (40th overall), T.J. Hockenson posted 59.5 fantasy points last season, ranking him 23rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Minnesota Vikings TE later on in this article.

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 129.40 114.67 - Overall Rank 87 104 40 Position Rank 4 3 4

T.J. Hockenson 2022 Stats

Hockenson filled up his receiving stat line last year, piling up 26 receptions for 395 yards and three TDs. He was targeted 43 times and posted 56.4 yards per game.

In his best performance last season -- Week 4 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Hockenson accumulated 31.9 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Hockenson accumulated 0.6 fantasy points -- one catch, six yards, on four targets -- in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, which was his poorest game of the season.

T.J. Hockenson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3.8 7 4 38 0 Week 2 Commanders 2.6 7 3 26 0 Week 3 @Vikings 7.8 4 3 18 1 Week 4 Seahawks 31.9 12 8 179 2 Week 5 @Patriots 0.6 4 1 6 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 4.8 5 4 48 0 Week 8 Dolphins 8.0 4 3 80 0 Week 9 @Commanders 7.0 9 9 70 0 Week 10 @Bills 4.5 10 7 45 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3.4 9 5 34 0 Week 12 Patriots 10.3 6 5 43 1 Week 13 Jets 3.3 6 4 33 0 Week 14 @Lions 5.7 8 6 77 0 Week 15 Colts 5.3 9 3 33 0 Week 16 Giants 22.9 16 13 109 2 Week 17 @Packers 5.9 12 7 59 0 Week 18 @Bears 1.6 1 1 16 0 Wild Card Giants 12.9 11 10 129 0

