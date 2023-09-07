At +4000, the Minnesota Vikings are No. 15 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 7.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +270

+270 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

The Vikings and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 17 times last season.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota played better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the by averaging 361.5 yards per game.

Last season the Vikings were 8-1 at home and 5-3 away.

When favored, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.

Cousins also ran for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks posted 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 129 tackles, and one interception.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6000 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +4500 12 November 27 Bears - +6000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1100 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

