Alex Kirilloff vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Kirilloff is available when the Minnesota Twins battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Target Field Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 29, when he went 1-for-5 against the Royals.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while hitting .270.
- Kirilloff has had a hit in 43 of 69 games this season (62.3%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.2%).
- In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (30.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (10.1%).
- He has scored in 19 games this year (27.5%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.241
|AVG
|.298
|.325
|OBP
|.386
|.411
|SLG
|.474
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|32/13
|K/BB
|37/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga (10-7 with a 3.08 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, Sept. 1 against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.08), 30th in WHIP (1.228), and fifth in K/9 (11.1).
