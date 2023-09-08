Alex Kirilloff is available when the Minnesota Twins battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Target Field Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 29, when he went 1-for-5 against the Royals.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while hitting .270.

Kirilloff has had a hit in 43 of 69 games this season (62.3%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.2%).

In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (30.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (10.1%).

He has scored in 19 games this year (27.5%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .241 AVG .298 .325 OBP .386 .411 SLG .474 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 16 RBI 16 32/13 K/BB 37/12 0 SB 0

