Carlos Correa vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, September 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.310), slugging percentage (.396) and total hits (111) this season.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 83 of 125 games this season (66.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (18.4%).
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (17 of 125), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.8% of his games this season, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|67
|.211
|AVG
|.244
|.295
|OBP
|.322
|.345
|SLG
|.439
|18
|XBH
|27
|5
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|35
|60/26
|K/BB
|63/28
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 26th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.08 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.08), 30th in WHIP (1.228), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
