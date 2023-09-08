Jorge Polanco vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jorge Polanco and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on September 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .260 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
- Polanco has recorded a hit in 47 of 66 games this year (71.2%), including 14 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (18.2%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Polanco has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (19.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (37.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.281
|AVG
|.237
|.352
|OBP
|.331
|.547
|SLG
|.381
|18
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|14
|36/14
|K/BB
|31/16
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Senga (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.08 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks sixth, 1.228 WHIP ranks 30th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.