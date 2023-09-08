The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.387 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Kodai Senga TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .229.

In 23 of 53 games this season (43.4%) Wallner has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.0%).

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (18.9%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Wallner has driven in a run in 13 games this year (24.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (18.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (45.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .287 AVG .157 .410 OBP .280 .609 SLG .343 13 XBH 5 7 HR 4 20 RBI 9 34/9 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 0

