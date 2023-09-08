Max Kepler vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Max Kepler (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .248 with 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 35 walks.
- In 56.5% of his games this season (61 of 108), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 21 games this season (19.4%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this season, Kepler has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.0% of his games this season (41 of 108), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|59
|.281
|AVG
|.220
|.346
|OBP
|.293
|.520
|SLG
|.430
|21
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|27
|43/17
|K/BB
|47/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks sixth, 1.228 WHIP ranks 30th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
