Aerial Powers' Minnesota Lynx (19-19) and the Chicago Sky (16-22) play at Wintrust Arena on Friday, September 8, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago defeated Indiana 96-69 in its last game. Kahleah Copper led the way with 25 points and two steals, followed by Courtney Williams with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. With a final score of 86-73, Minnesota defeated Phoenix the last time out. Kayla McBride led the team (23 PTS, 45 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT).

Sky vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-190 to win)

Sky (-190 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+155 to win)

Lynx (+155 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-4.5)

Sky (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Lynx Season Stats

Offensively the Lynx are the ninth-ranked squad in the WNBA (80.2 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (84.7 points conceded per game).

In 2023, Minnesota is sixth in the league in rebounds (34.5 per game) and ninth in rebounds allowed (35.3).

The Lynx are sixth in the WNBA in assists (19.4 per game) in 2023.

Minnesota commits 13.3 turnovers per game and force 12.6 per game, ranking sixth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are seventh in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.8). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.5%.

Minnesota is the worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.9 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.3%).

Lynx Home/Away Splits

At home the Lynx are better offensively, scoring 80.8 points per game, compared to 79.6 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, allowing 86.7 points per game at home, and 82.6 on the road.

Minnesota averages more rebounds per game at home (34.8) than on the road (34.1), but also gives up more points at home (35.6) than on the road (34.9).

The Lynx average 1.7 more assists per game at home (20.3) than away (18.6).

This year, Minnesota is committing fewer turnovers at home (13.2 per game) than away (13.5). But it is also forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.4) than away (12.8).

This year the Lynx are sinking fewer 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than away (6.9). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than away (32.7%).

This season, Minnesota is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (9.1). However, it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (34.5%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have won 11, or 44%, of the 25 games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Lynx have won seven of their 18 games, or 38.9%, when they're the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Minnesota's record against the spread is 20-17-0.

Minnesota is 10-8 as a 4.5-point underdog or more.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Lynx.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.