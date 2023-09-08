Royce Lewis vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .316 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Lewis enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.
- In 71.7% of his 46 games this season, Lewis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11 games this year (23.9%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Lewis has had at least one RBI in 41.3% of his games this year (19 of 46), with more than one RBI eight times (17.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (47.8%), including six games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|.267
|AVG
|.369
|.333
|OBP
|.404
|.511
|SLG
|.560
|10
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|22
|25/8
|K/BB
|19/4
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Senga (10-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks sixth, 1.228 WHIP ranks 30th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth.
