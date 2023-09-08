Ryan Jeffers -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on September 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Jeffers has gotten a hit in 45 of 77 games this season (58.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (11.7%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has an RBI in 21 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .296 AVG .246 .392 OBP .349 .528 SLG .408 12 XBH 13 6 HR 4 13 RBI 20 39/12 K/BB 43/16 1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings