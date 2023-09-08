The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco will take on the New York Mets and Pete Alonso at Target Field on Friday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth-best in baseball with 199 total home runs.

Minnesota is 11th in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Minnesota ranks 14th in runs scored with 651 (4.7 per game).

The Twins are 17th in MLB with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.212).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Dallas Keuchel (1-1 with a 5.06 ERA and eight strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Rangers W 9-7 Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians W 20-6 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets - Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets - Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays - Home - - 9/12/2023 Rays - Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays - Home Dallas Keuchel -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.