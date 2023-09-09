Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on September 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 113 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .406. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 126 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.0% of them.

In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Correa has an RBI in 42 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38.9% of his games this year (49 of 126), he has scored, and in seven of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Mets

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 67 .217 AVG .244 .302 OBP .322 .367 SLG .439 20 XBH 27 6 HR 12 28 RBI 35 61/27 K/BB 63/28 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings